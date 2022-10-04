The Shotgun/Throwdown: Geno Smith goes off in Seahawks’ win

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith helped the Seattle Seahawks win a shootout against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards and tallied a rushing touchdown.

The Seahawks are now 2-2 with Geno as the starter this season, which has them tied for second in the NFC West. He is leading NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage, with 77.3%, and has the third best passer rating. Smith is also ranking in the top ten in passing yards, adjusted QBR, completed passes, and passing touchdowns. The great start to the year has many people getting on board with “vintage Geno.”

West Virginia Geno Smith might be back pic.twitter.com/6UFoSzJHNu — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 2, 2022

Manoah named American League pitcher of the month

Former West Virginia baseball player Alek Manoah has been selected as the American League Pitcher of the Month for September. Manoah collected 33 strikeouts and a had a 0.88 ERA in 41 innings during the month.

Mazzulla wins NBA head coaching debut Sunday

It may still be preseason, but Joe Mazzulla is undefeated as an NBA head coach. Mazzulla was named the interim head coach for the Boston Celtics before the season started, but many doubt the Ime Udoka will return as the head coach next year.

Around the Big 12

No. 9 Oklahoma St. beats No. 16 Baylor 36-25 in B12 rematch

Defensive lineman Sione Asi and Oklahoma State held off Baylor in Waco to stay at the top of the Big 12 Conference.

Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt

TCU absolutely blew out Oklahoma on Saturday, as the Horned Frogs cruised to a 55-24 win in their conference opener.

Around the NCAA

No. 14 Mississippi beats mistake-prone No. 7 Kentucky 22-19

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins’ 106 rushing yards and Kentucky’s turnovers helped Ole Miss outlast the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-0.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket