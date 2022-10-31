WEST BY POD: TCU Review / Iowa State Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and testing your fanhood.
You watched the game. You know this team. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) aren’t going to make you relive too much of it. After speeding through the TCU review, the guys talk about the wild Big 12 weekend and what’s to come next week. Iowa State and WVU will face off on Saturday, with the loser taking claim to the bottom of the Big 12 table.
Review (0:16)
Big 12 Recap (15:50)
Big 12 Precap (20:21)
Iowa State Preview (30:34)
