It was right there in front of them. Multiple times. And West Virginia failed to capture the momentum and capitalize on the opportunities time and time again.

The Mountaineers fell to the seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Homecoming Weekend, 41-31, in what can only be described as extremely frustrating.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments, and we’ll have more thoughts on yet another WVU loss in the coming days.

Final Stats

West Virginia

TCU