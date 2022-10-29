GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: Noon ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN; DirecTV 206, DISH 140

TV Crew: Bob Wischusen (PBP), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 156 and 206, XM App 969 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: TCU -7, Total 69 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Fort Worth, Texas

Series History: WVU leads the overall series, 7-4, including 3-2 in games played in Morgantown. The series between WVU and TCU started in 1984 with a 31-14 Mountaineer win in the Bluebonnet Bowl. Last year, West Virginia defeated TCU, 29-17, in Fort Worth.

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

