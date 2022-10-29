How to watch/stream as West Virginia takes on No. 7 TCU on Homecoming Weekend

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: Noon ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

TV Crew: Bob Wischusen (PBP), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Cable: Check your local listings

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish: Channel 140

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 156 and 206, XM App 969 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 10:00 AM ET