Smoking Musket Thread Alert: Traditional Country Roads

Date: October 29, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM on ESPN

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan-Puskar Stadium

Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs

Uniform: Blue Helmets, Blue Jerseys, Gold Pants

Record in Uniform: 5-2

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear the uniforms every traditionalist fan wants them to wear when they are home, blue lids paired with blue jerseys with old gold pants. Nothing else. And its hard to argue with those fans because these are great uniforms. West Virginia is 5-2 in these uniforms, last wearing them when they upset then #22 Iowa State in Morgantown last year, a game that no one gave the Mountaineers a chance to win.

Neal Brown has made it a point to wear these uniforms at least once every year, wearing them in his first home game and now wearing them this Saturday. The Mountaineers have never worn this combination against the Horned Frogs, so maybe its the elixir they need to pull off the upset.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS