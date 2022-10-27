The Shotgun/Throwdown: What is wrong with West Virginia’s defense?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has discussed how his group’s year-long issues with tackling is due to “fundamental” mistakes. The place where this problem has been the most apparent is in WVU’s secondary. The Mountaineers have routinely sat back in coverage that gives opposing receivers a cushion, but when those receivers catch the ball, it takes two or three attempts by WVU defenders to actually make a tackle. It also takes multiple attempts for the Mountaineers to take down opposing ball carriers in the run game.

The defensive struggles are especially frustrating for WVU fans because the defense has been the stronger group for the Mountaineers over the past few seasons under head coach Neal Brown. And now that WVU has a solid quarterback and an improved offense, the defense is holding back the team.

Football

Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers picked up a commitment from a three-star quarterback from North Carolina, who was previously committed to Charlotte. Sean Boyle has 1,190 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, with just one interception, through seven games this fall.

Soccer

Rodriguez Garners Big 12 Accolade

Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez of the West Virginia women’s soccer team was selected as this week’s the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Cross Country

Yuhasz Named Big 12 Runner of the Week

Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz of the West Virginia cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week.

Around the Big 12

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

#22 Kansas State is a slight favorite at home against #9 Oklahoma State in a battle between ranked Big 12 teams. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Around the NCAA

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview

#2 Ohio State is favored by more than two touchdowns at #13 Penn State this Saturday.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket