West By Pod: Reactions after Texas Tech Loss and TCU Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and the final straw.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) waste no time getting into the Mountaineers' performance versus Texas Tech over the weekend. The guys discuss the state of the program and head coach Neal Brown. After a Big 12 recap/precap, the guys get into what to expect in a home matchup versus the surprise first-place team in the conference, the TCU Horned Frogs.

