The Shotgun/Throwdown: Goodbye football…Hello basketball!

After West Virginia’s losses to Pitt and Kansas, I found myself saying, “At least basketball season starts soon.” And with the WVU football program continue to “climb” down, it feels like perfect timing that basketball season finally starts this week.

The WVU men’s basketball team starts the year with its charity exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday night in Morgantown. It’s hard to know what to expect from the Mountaineers this season, considering they have nine new players, but I can’t help but be excited if Bob Huggins is.

Fifth-year senior Kedrian Johnson joins and a handful of sophomores in WVU’s group of returners. Emmitt Matthew Jr. has also returned, after a year with Washington. The transfer portal has gifted the Mountaineers a few promising players, including former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, senior guard Joe Toussaint from Iowa, and Texas transfer Tre Mitchell.

Huggins has shared that he believes the team should be a lot better this year. Hopefully he’s right, because after this rollercoaster of a football season, WVU fans need their Hall of Fame coach to come through for them.

Football

Oliver Straw named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

West Virginia freshman punter Oliver Straw has been selected as the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Straw had five punts for a total of 233 yards in the Mountaineers’ loss to Texas Tech.

Soccer

WVU Wins on Senior Day

The West Virginia men’s soccer team continued its undefeated streak with a 3-2 win over Georgia State in its final home match of the season.

Mountaineers in the NFL: Smith, Long win again in Week 7

Former Mountaineer quarterback Geno Smith is continuing to have a spectacular season for the Seattle Seahawks, which could possibly have him working his way into the NFL MVP discussion.

Around the Big 12

No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead

TCU looks like a legitimate playoff contender after getting four straight wins over ranked opponents and reaching a 7-0 record. Junior running back Kendre Miller led the Horned Frogs in their win on Saturday with 153 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas score, takeaways: Quinn Ewers struggles as No. 11 Cowboys outlast No. 20 Longhorns

A fourth quarter comeback helped Oklahoma State knock off Texas in a Big 12 shootout this past weekend.

Around the NCAA

Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30

Oregon dominated UCLA at home this past Saturday, thanks to senior quarterback Bo Nix tallying five passing touchdowns and 283 passing yards.

