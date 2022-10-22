SOUND OFF: Red Raiders Run Roughshod Over Mountaineers 48-10

The West Virginia Mountaineers did not put up a fight and for the fourth time in as many years have lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This year the final score was 48-10 and it was as bad as that score seems.

The Red Raiders passed for 353 yards, ran for 242 and totaled almost 600 yards of offense, the second straight week an opponent has gotten near that mark. Texas Tech ran over 100 plays on the Mountaineer defense and the Mountaineers were held to less than 270 yards by a defense that was ranked 57th in the nation allowing over 360 a game.

Quarterback JT Daniels threw three interceptions and the Mountaineer run game, which ran for 217 yards against the Baylor Bears, did not break 100 yards against a defense that was very poor against the run.

Neal Brown falls to 20-22 and the Mountaineers are once again below .500 with a record of 3-4.