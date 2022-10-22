HALFTIME SOUND OFF: West Virginia Down 17-3 in Lubbock

At halftime, the West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves down to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 17-3. The Red Raiders started off hot, scoring on their first two possessions, but since then, its been a 3-3 game.

Quarterback JT Daniels throws a backbreaking interception at the end of the half, ending a chance for the Mountaineers to score and potentially bookend scores between the half.

Texas Tech if 3-13 on third down but 6-7 on fourth down, including a 6-6 start to the game. Behren Morton has completed 18 passes on 29 attempts for 162 yards. Tahj Brooks has 56 yards on 8 carries, including two scores.

The Mountaineers have 36 yards on the ground against one of the worst running defenses in the country. Sam James leads all receivers with 6 catches for 44 yards.