GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 3:00PM ET

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Noah Eagle (PBP) and Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Online Streaming: Fox Sports, with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 83 , XM 83 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Texas Tech -5, Total 65.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Texas Tech started in 1937 with a 7-6 WVU win in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Even though Texas Tech has won three in a row, WVU leads the series 6-5. Tech won last year’s contest 23-20 with a 32-yard field goal by Jon- athan Gariby with :18 seconds left.

2021 Record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12), Beat Mississippi State, 34-7, in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Head Coach: Joey McGuire (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...