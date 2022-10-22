GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
GAME VITALS
Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time: 3:00PM ET
Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150
Announcers: Noah Eagle (PBP) and Mark Helfrich (analyst)
Online Streaming: Fox Sports, with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 83 , XM 83 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)
Betting Odds: Texas Tech -5, Total 65.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas
Series History: The series between West Virginia and Texas Tech started in 1937 with a 7-6 WVU win in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Even though Texas Tech has won three in a row, WVU leads the series 6-5. Tech won last year’s contest 23-20 with a 32-yard field goal by Jon- athan Gariby with :18 seconds left.
2021 Record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12), Beat Mississippi State, 34-7, in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Head Coach: Joey McGuire (1st season)
