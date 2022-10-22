How to watch/stream West Virginia take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 3:00PM ET

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

TV Crew: Noah Eagle (PBP) and Mark Helfrich (analyst

Cable: Check your local listings

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish: Channel 150

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 391 , XM 981 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 1:30 PM ET