Big 12 Power Rankings: House of the Dragon Vibes

Fire and Big XII Officials

Welcome back. Like Texas, these power rankings appear to be questionably back. Maybe some controversial calls along the way.

Some reminders for the new folks, these are totally objective, entirely scientific rankings that are based on a complex, mathematical formula that is proprietary to Smoking Musket. I have been sworn to secrecy on the actual formula, but I can tell you we’ve reweighted the formula and while vibes remain an important part we have spent the last few weeks tweaking it.

Honestly one thing that stands out to me is how much parity there is in the conference. There’s a little bit of separation now with the top 4 teams, but you still really can’t make a statement that anyone is much better or worse than anyone else. All of the teams have a lot to like about them, but also have some appalling failures or something you can point to as a weakness.