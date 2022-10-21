The Shotgun/Throwdown: Joe Mazzulla wins first game as NBA head coach

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla is undefeated as an NBA (interim) head coach after winning his first game leading the Boston Celtics this season. The Cs came through for Mazzulla in his head coaching debut by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-117, on Tuesday night in Boston in front of a national television audience.

Mazzulla plans on playing many different styles of play this season because of the depth and versatility of his players. The Boston fans were excited to see his first win, and his players were pumped to celebrated with him too.

Nothing like that first win✅ pic.twitter.com/73dNqcg9jt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2022

Mazzulla and the Celtics will be back on national television in their second game of the year against the Miami Heat on Friday night. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Football

With injuries piling up, Mountaineers welcome Woods and Donaldson back to practice

West Virginia received some encouraging news about two of its key players that have been injured. Cornerback Charles Woods has been out since the first quarter of the season opener, but could be returning in a limited capacity this Saturday against Texas Tech. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson is likely returning from his concussion, if he performs comfortably in practice this week.

Keys to the Game: Win the turnover battle against Texas Tech

The WVU defense needs to force turnovers again this week, if the Mountaineers are going to defeat the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

Basketball

Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”

Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins is excited for the upcoming season for the West Virginia men’s basketball team. Huggins is pleased with the work ethic and attitudes of his new players, which could mean that he is starting to adjust to the transfer portal.

Around the Big 12

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and Prediction

The first top 20 matchup between two Big 12 teams this weekend is #11 Oklahoma State playing #20 Texas.

TCU vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 8 matchup

#8 TCU is favored by a few points against #17 Kansas State in the second top 20 game between Big 12 teams this week.

Around the NCAA

Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks

#9 UCLA and #10 Oregon are set for a top 10 battle this Saturday, where the Ducks are favored by a touchdown at home.

