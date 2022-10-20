West Virginia Thread Alert: Lubbock Bound

Date: October 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 on FS1

Location: Jones AT&T Field, Lubbock, Texas

Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Threads: White Helmet - White Jerseys - Gold Pants

Record in Uniform: 0-1

@WVUfootball back in action Saturday & back in the "Country Roads" alt uniform. Fitting for the "John Denver Bowl" & pants make their season debut. pic.twitter.com/fxEgXMcmbe — MountaineerTracker (@mtneer_tracker) October 20, 2022

For the first time in four years, the white/white/gold combination will be unleashed, this time on Neal Brown’s former Big 12 team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Mountaineers have only worn this combination one other time, a gutshot defeat 45-41 against Oklahoma State back in 2018. It seems that the Backyard Brawl edition of the helmets will be our go-to for white helmets and the team seems determined to get the most out of those helmets this year.

Saturday’s game will be the annual “John Denver Bowl”, determining who gets the bragging rights to the former folk singer who’s song “Country Roads” can be heard after many West Virginia home victories. If you missed it, West Virginia any gained a new fan when former Texas A&M lineman Jay Arnold was in town for the Baylor game and got to experience all of Country Roads in its glory.

The Tailgate Chronicles from Morgantown is here - what a special trip, thank you to everyone who played a part in sending me to Morgantownhttps://t.co/AhWFOhLyti — Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) October 18, 2022

Singing Country Roads in Milan Puskar like a hymnal and feelin the Holy Spirit move through me - shoulda known this Saturday was coming. What a day for college football. I love you all and good night. pic.twitter.com/72MKqC4Dvh — Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) October 16, 2022

No previous combination highlights because we don’t show losses here.