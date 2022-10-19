Reviewing West Virginia [Statistically] At The Midpoint

West Virginia Offense
Points Per Game: 20th (39.0)
Touchdowns (Total): 40th (29)
Field Goals (Total): 15th (10)
Rushing Yards Per Game: 35th (191.3)
Rushing Attempts: 80th (229)
Rushing Attempts Per Game: 45th (38.17)
Rushing TDs: 23rd (16)
Passing Yards Per Game: 41st (271.0)
Yards Per Attempt: 93rd (6.9)
Passing Touchdowns:
Total Yards Per Game: 28th (464.3)
Total Plays: 58th (463)
First Downs Per Game: 5th (27)
Punts: 122nd (16 all year) [ranked from highest to lowest, so WVU has very few punts]
Penalties: 50th (39) [ranked from lowest to highest]
Penalties Per Game: 75th (6.5)
Penalty Yards Per Game: 65th (55.7)
DEFENSE
Touchdowns Allowed: 89th (25)
Field Goals Allowed: 16th (5)
Points Allowed: 83rd (188)
Points Allowed Per Game: 103rd (31.3)
Rush Yards Allowed: 19th (672)
Yards Allowed Per Carry: 37th (3.52)
Rush TDs Allowed: 66th (10)
Rush Yards Per Game Allowed: 26th (112.0)
Passing Completions Allowed: 21st (103)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 39th (58.5)
Passing Yards Allowed: 78th (1575)
Passing Yards Per Attempt: 122nd (8.9)
Passing TDs Allowed: 84th (12)
Interceptions: 113th (2) [ranked highest to lowest]
QB Rating Against: 116th (153.92)
Passing Yards Per Game Allowed: 101st (262.5)
Total Yards Allowed: 42nd (2247)
Yards Per Play Allowed: 109th (6.12) [ranked lowest to highest]
Yards Per Game Allowed: 62nd (374.5)
