 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WEST BY POD: Baylor Review and Texas Tech Preview

After one of his biggest wins at WVU, can Neal Brown finally get the better of the Red Raiders.

By Joel Bracken and Jordan Pinto
/ new

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and stress-free college football Saturdays.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) have a jam-packed episode this week. The gang talks about WVU’s huge “had to have it” win over Baylor (02:19) before recapping the rest of the action from around the Big 12 (21:24). Then the guys talk through the Mountaineers mid-season report card (31:27) and round out the pod by previewing this weekend’s contest with Texas Tech (55:09).

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts.

Subscribe to West By Pod and all of The Smoking Musket’s audio offerings and leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | iHeart | RSS

More From The Smoking Musket

Loading comments...