WEST BY POD: Baylor Review and Texas Tech Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and stress-free college football Saturdays.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) have a jam-packed episode this week. The gang talks about WVU’s huge “had to have it” win over Baylor (02:19) before recapping the rest of the action from around the Big 12 (21:24). Then the guys talk through the Mountaineers mid-season report card (31:27) and round out the pod by previewing this weekend’s contest with Texas Tech (55:09).

