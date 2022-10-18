The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia defense finally forces turnovers

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia defense was finally able to force turnovers in WVU’s win over Baylor on Thursday night. The Mountaineers only had three takeaways through the first five games of year, which was tied for 126th in forced turnovers. The defense doubled that total against the Bears, with one interception and two fumble recoveries, including a 65-yard scoop-and-score.

Bluefield native Sean Martin forced the first fumble and fifth-year senior Jasir Cox returned it for a touchdown. Sophomore safety Aubrey Burks forced the second one and Cox was there again to collect it. Burks made another great play with his interception late in the game to secure WVU’s third takeaway of the game.

Whether it was lucky bounces or taking advantage of big opportunities, the Mountaineers were finally able to force turnovers and it helped them win the game over BU.

Football

Two Mountaineers Share Big 12 Weekly Honors

West Virginia had two players named to this week’s Big 12 awards list. Running back Tony Mathis Jr. was named the conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg was named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. WVU’s Jasir Cox was arguably snubbed for the Defensive Player of the Week award considering he had two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update

Fairmont native Dante Stills, fellow Fairmont product Zach Frazier, and Kenova native Wyatt Milum have all been named to the midseason Lombardi Award Watch List.

Soccer

Mountaineers battle No. 2 Kentucky to 3-3 draw

The West Virginia men’s soccer team is building momentum for what could be a strong end to the regular season. The Mountaineers are undefeated in October and tied their last match against an undefeated Kentucky team.

Around the Big 12

TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma St

TCU battled back in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually get the conference win over Oklahoma State. Junior running back Kendre Miller led the Horned Frogs with over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games

Kansas is continuing to struggle without its star quarterback Jalon Daniels, which led to its second straight loss of the season.

Around the NCAA

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

The goal posts were carried out of Neyland Stadium after Tennessee won a classic college football over Alabama on Saturday.

No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards

Michigan looked like a real playoff contender during its blowout win over Penn State this past weekend.

