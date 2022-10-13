SOUND OFF: West Virginia causes a little havoc, survives battle with Baylor to improve to 3-3 on the season

The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 3-3 on the season Thursday evening, holding off the Baylor Bears with a last-minute, chip-shot field goal for a final score of 43-40 and maintaining a perfect 6-0 record at home vs. the Bears.

The game's story lies in the turnover column, this time coming out in favor of the Mountaineers. Jasir Cox had a coming-out party on the defense, returning a fumble for a touchdown and recovering another for what was arguably the turning point of the game.

The win gives Neal Brown a little breathing room as WVU starts on the backend of the schedule, but he’s in no way out of the woods.

Let us know what you’ve got to say about tonight’s game in the comments!

Final Stats

West Virginia



Baylor