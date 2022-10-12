WEST BY POD: Baylor Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and personal bye weeks.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) is back in the States to join Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) once again. After a thorough discussion of the state of the Big 12, the guys get into everything you need to know about the Baylor Bears. The pod concludes with a spirited “call to action”. The players need this one, the fans need this one, and Neal Brown needs this one. As always, Eers by a hundred.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts.

Subscribe to West By Pod and all of The Smoking Musket’s audio offerings and leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | iHeart | RSS