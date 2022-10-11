CJ Donaldson Could Return Against Texas Tech

Neal Brown, speaking on his weekly radio show, outlined a timetable for the return of sensational freshman running back CJ Donaldson.

“CJ is doing well. He really is. He’s through the stages of the concussion protocol and doing well. He’s got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow (Wednesday) and, as long as everything checks out there, I think he will be back at practice when we start Texas Tech prep on Sunday. He’s doing well. I’m looking forward to getting him back.” - Neal Brown

The return of Donaldson has to be a welcomed sign for the Mountaineers. Donaldson burst onto the scene against the Pittsburgh Panthers with 125 yards. He currently leads the team with 389 yards rushing and 6 rushing touchdowns. He has recorded three 100-yard games in his short college career and has been one of the few major bright spots on a struggling team.