West Virginia Thread Alert: Striped Mountaineers

Date: October 13, 2022

Time: 7:00PM on FS1

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan-Puskar Stadium

Opponent: Baylor Bears

Uniform: Blue Helmets, Gold Jerseys, Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 4-4

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Baylor Bears on Thursday in the first mid-week night home game of Neal Brown’s tenure and they are going to wear their striped uniforms. The Mountaineers have worn this combination eight times so far, winning 4 and losing 4 in these. Last year was the first time that the team did not wear this combination, having worn it at least once from 2014 - 2020. This combination first debuted against Towson and has featured wins against: Towson, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats. The Mountaineers have never worn these against Baylors and have never lost to the Bears in Morgantown. Hopefully this combination brings a win and keeps the home winning streak against the Bears alive.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS