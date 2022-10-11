The Shotgun/Throwdown: Why are West Virginia receivers dropping passes?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Repeated mistakes have been a contributing factor to the frustration that West Virginia football fans are feeling. One of those issues that has been recurring is dropped passes from the wide receivers.

Is the quarterback the reason for the drops? Absolutely not. The Mountaineers have a great passer now with JT Daniels. The redshirt junior is an accurate passer that protects the ball.

Is inexperience causing the dropped passes? Probably not. Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are veteran receivers at this point in their careers. Kaden Prather and Reese Smith are growing into bigger roles, but they still have some experience.

Head coach Neal Brown says that the drops are the result of “just straight fundamental issues,” which has to bring some concern about the development of these wide receivers. Brown has also cited bad habits as an issue for the receivers.

Football

Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech

The kickoff time for West Virginia’s game at Texas Tech has been set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1 or FS2, depending on the MLB postseason schedule.

Rifle

WVU Tops Ole Miss to Cap Homestand

The #6 West Virginia rifle team is 2-0 after defeating #5 Ole Miss on Saturday. Senior Mary Tucker led the Mountaineers with an aggregate score of 1193.

Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 5

Former West Virginia football players had a strong weekend in the NFL. Linebacker David Long caught the game-winning interception for the Tennessee Titans, and quarterback Geno Smith had three touchdowns and 268 passing yards for the Seattle Seahawks.

Around the Big 12

Duggan, Johnston lead No. 17 TCU past Kansas; Daniels hurt

TCU has climbed to the top of the Big 12 standings with a 38-31 win at Kansas this past weekend.

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State holds on to defeat Texas Tech, 41-31

Oklahoma State is also at the top of the conference after a strong second half against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Around the NCAA

Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14

After a strong start to the season, Kentucky has slid back into its old ways with a 1-2 record in SEC play.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket