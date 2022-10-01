GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 7:30PM ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Tim Brando (PBP) and Spencer Tillman (analyst)

Online Streaming: Fox Sports, with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 83 , XM 83 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Texas -9, Total 62.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Austin, Texas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Texas started in 1956 with a 7-6 WVU win in Austin. WVU leads the series 6-5. The Mountaineers lead the series in Austin, 4-2. The last meeting took place in Morgantown, with WVU winning, 31-23. The last time the series was played in Austin was in 2020 with Texas winning 17-13.

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (2nd season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

