How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas in Week 5

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Texas Longhorns
Time: 7:30PM ET
Location: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin Texas
Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription
Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
TV Crew: Tim Brando (PBP) and Spencer Tillman (analyst)
Cable: Check your local listings
DirecTV: Channel 219
Dish: Channel 150
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 5:30 PM ET.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on channel 83 on both Sirius and XM branded radios.