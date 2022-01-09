Travis Trickett To Become OC At USF

First reported by Mike Casazza at EerSports.com, Travis Trickett is expected to become the offensive coordinator for the USF Bulls. The hiring is a chain reaction to the chaos that is the college football coaching carosel. Jeff Lebby, formely the Ole Miss quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, moves to Oklahoma, opening a spot. Charlie Weis Jr leaves South Florida to replace Jeff Lebby, so Trickett now leaves WVU to fill Weis’ spot.

Trickett, the brother of former West Virginia quarterback, Clint Trickett and son to former coach Rick Trickett, has worked his way up the coaching ladder ever since he first started as a student assistant at WVU from 2003-2007. He became a graduate assistant at Alabama and Florida State before joining the coaching staff at Samford in 2011. He has seen stops at Florida Atlantic and Georgia State before coming back to West Virginia when Neal Brown was hired in 2019.

Trickett has coached the tight ends and inside receivers previously. Per Mike Casazza, Travis signed a two-year contract in February 2021.