GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Ted Emrich and Bryndon Manzer

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 389, Sirius App 979

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -8.5, Total 130.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: West Virginia and Kansas State will be meeting for the 22nd time in series play that began in 1949. WVU leads 13-8. The first meeting took place in Morgantown on Dec. 12, 1949, with the Wildcats coming away with a 49-44 victory. WVU has won three in a row in the series. Last year, WVU won 65-43 in Morgantown and posted its biggest margin of victory in a road Big 12 game at K-State, 69-47.

Record: 8-5

Record in 2020-21: 9-20 (4-14 Big 12)

Head Coach: Bruce Weber (10th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Kansas State Wildcats: Carlton Linguard Jr., Ismael Massoud, Selton Miguel, Mark Smith and Nijel Pack





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...