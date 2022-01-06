THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Mountaineers focus on what they can control

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

STAYING FOCUSED

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins always wants his players to play hard and do what they’re asked to do. But sometimes there are things that they can’t control, and Huggins wants his guys to stay focused on what they can control.

Huggins recently discussed how covid-related protocols can cause issues in the college basketball season. Huggs said that his team has “been fantastic in doing everything they’ve been asked and more to do the best job they can possibly do.”

Although covid might be causing rescheduling situations in the regular season, Huggins voiced how he is confident that the NCAA Tournament will proceed as planned because the NCAA would not risk having a situation where it would lose money.

Huggins and the Mountaineers will look to take control of their season again on Saturday afternoon when they host Kansas State in the WVU Coliseum.

ANOTHER TRANSFER RUNNING BACK

The West Virginia football team has added another running back to the roster with Sy’Veon Wilkerson. The Delaware State transfer had 848 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns for the Hornets in his freshman season. Wilkerson will be joining current WVU running backs Tony Mathis Jr. and Justin Johnson Jr., as well as Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon.

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE NBA

Former West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige made his NBA debut with the Detroit Pistons this past weekend. Paige joining the NBA with fellow Mountaineers Jevon Carter and Miles “Deuce” McBride means that this is the first time since 1971 that three former WVU basketball players are in the NBA at the same time.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

West Virginia is ranked #2 in the first Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association poll of the spring portion of the season. The Mountaineers are currently 9-0 with all of their wins being over ranked opponents.

Linebacker Kyzir White led the Los Angeles Chargers with 11 tackles in their 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos. White had the standout performance of the nine former West Virginia football players in the NFL this week.

The swimming and diving edition of the Backyard Brawl has been postponed to January 17th, due to Pitt’s health and safety protocols.

AROUND THE BIG 12

After Kansas State blew out LSU in the Texas Bowl, 42-20, the Big 12 Conference finished the bowl season with a 5-2 record, including two New Year’s Six bowl wins. The Big 12 also has the highest bowl win percentage during the past two years.

#Big12FB has recorded the best over the last two seasons pic.twitter.com/QGWHlD0oJF — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 5, 2022

#1 Baylor won its 20th straight game with an 84-74 win over the Oklahoma men’s basketball team on Tuesday.

The Kansas State basketball team fell to #14 Texas on Tuesday, 70-57, and now the Wildcats will be traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia.

AROUND THE NCAA

#21 LSU defeated #13 Kentucky, 65-60, on Tuesday night.

Marquette earned an upset win by absolutely destroying #17 Providence, 88-56.

ODDS AND ENDS

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket