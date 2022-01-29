GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 383, Sirius App 973
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Arkansas -8.5, Total 142 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Fayetteville, Arkansas
Series History: Arkansas leads the series, 1-0, with West Virginia. The only meeting took place in the championship game of the 2006 Old Spice Classic in Orlando. The Razorbacks came away with a 71-64 victory. This will be West Virginia’s first game ever played in the state of Arkansas. Arkansas marks the 40th different state that West Virginia basketball has played a game in.
Record: 15-5 (5-3 SEC)
Record in 2020-21: 25-7 (13-4 SEC), Lost to No. 1 seed Baylor in Elite Eight
Head Coach: Eric Musselman (3rd season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson
Arkansas Razorbacks: Trey Wade, Jaylin Williams, Stanley Umude, JD Notae and Au’Diese Toney
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
