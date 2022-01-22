GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Tip-Off Time: Noon ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Tim Welsh

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 383, Sirius App 973

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Texas Tech -8, Total 131.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas

Series History: This will be the 23rd meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech with WVU leading 16-6. The Mountaineers have won 13 of the last 18 meetings in the series. Last year in Morgantown, a Miles McBride jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining gave West Virginia an 88-87 victory. In Lubbock last season, WVU came away with an 82-71 win over the No. 7-ranked Red Raiders.

Record: 14-4 (4-2 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 18-11 (9-8 Big 12), Lost to No. 3 seeded Arkansas in NCAA Second Round

Head Coach: Mark Adams (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams, Terrence Shannon, Davion Warren and Kevin McCullar





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

