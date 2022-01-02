Jackie Mathews Transfers, Dante Stills Stays

The West Virginia Mountaineers got a mixed bag today when starting spear Jackie Mathews Jr announced via Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Despite what some other outlets might say, this was expected since Mathews was one of the players who walked during Senior Day.

Every decision I ever made I came out stronger pic.twitter.com/DWxRs4qOJs — Jackie Matthews (@Chosen1jm_) January 2, 2022

Dear Mountaineer Family, I would like to begin with thanking God because without him t his wouldn’t be possible. I want to thank West Virginia university for giving me an opportunity to compete at a high level while earning my degree. To my brothers, thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of my myself daily. I will forever be grateful for the bonds I’ve built. To Mountaineer nation, thank you for always being there for me throughout my ups and downs, I Will cherish those moments for a lifetime. This has been the hardest decision of my life but I made a choice that was best for me and my future. With that being said I’ll be entering my name into the portal and use my final year as a grad transfer.

Shortly after Mathews announcement, the needle was flipped when defensive lineman Dante Stills announced he would return for one final year.

RUN IT BACK pic.twitter.com/vNoURpiAzx — Dante Stills (@Dstills55) January 2, 2022

Stills originally was assumed to be leaving as this was his fourth year starting. He made statements during the bowl that he would assess and let everyone know which opened the door to this possibility and today he has announced he will return.