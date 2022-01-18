GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 5 Baylor Bears — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 5:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Jay Bilas

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 380, Sirius App 970

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Baylor -6.5, Total 138.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Waco, Texas

Series History: Baylor holds an 12-8 series advantage over West Virginia. Last season, No. 3 Baylor defeated No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89 in overtime, in Morgantown. The game in Waco was canceled due to COVID-19. West Virginia has won seven of the last 12 meetings in the series.

Record: 15-2 (3-2 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 28-2 (13-1 Big 12), NCAA National Champions

Head Coach: Scott Drew (19th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Baylor Bears: Flo Thamba, Kendall Brown, Matthew Mayer, Adam Flagler and James Akinjo





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...