THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia hosts #5 Baylor

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

After a tough road loss at #7 Kansas on Saturday, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is returning home to host #5 Baylor. The most recent game between the two programs was also in Morgantown, last season. The Mountaineers were ranked #6 and the Bears were #3, but a limited capacity crowd took away WVU’s home court advantage and BU escaped with a 94-89 overtime win. Luckily for the Mountaineers, it looks like they will have a full Coliseum for this year’s matchup, and this team has already shown what it can do to ranked teams at home. UConn came into Morgantown as the #15 team in the country earlier this season and WVU was able to defeat the Huskies, 56-53.

One Mountaineer in particular seems to feed off of the crowd’s energy, and vice versa. Fifth-year senior Gabe Osabuohien always brings intensity to the game, and his ferocity grows even more when his hustle plays earn a roar from the home crowd. WVU fans are some of the most passionate supporters in college basketball, and Gabe’s energy helps magnify that. Osabuohien and the Mountaineers will need their fans’ full support if they hope to pull off the upset in this Big 12 game against Baylor. Don’t forget that it will be an early tip-off at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum has collected his third Freshman All-American honor of the postseason. The Mountain State native was selected for the Freshman All-America Team by the Football Writers Association of America.

The WVU men’s basketball team is still receiving votes in the national polls. The voting shows that the Mountaineers are still seen as one of the top 40 teams in the country.

Big 12 play continues to trouble the West Virginia women’s basketball team. The Mountaineers are now 1-3 in conference play following their 73-57 loss at #13 Texas.

Former Mountaineer basketball player Juwan Staten has joined the Maine Celtics in the NBA G-League. Staten served as a graduate assistant for WVU last season.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Baylor was shocked again on Saturday when it lost its second consecutive game, this time to Oklahoma State, 61-54. The Bears are now ranked #5 in the country.

#19 Texas Tech had upset BU earlier in the week, but it was also upset on Saturday by Kansas State, 62-51.

AROUND THE NCAA

USC has now fallen to #16 nationally, following another upset loss. Oregon went on the road and defeated the Trojans, 79-69.

Northwestern upset then-#10 Michigan State on Saturday, 64-62.

ODDS AND ENDS

The NFL’s Wild Card weekend featured a few blowouts and a couple of games that ended with drama. Which game was the most surprising?

