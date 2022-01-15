GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Bill Raftery

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 390, Sirius App 980

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Kansas -12, Total 142.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: This will be the 22nd meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. Kansas leads the series, 15-6. All 21 meetings have been since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. Last year, WVU won 91-79 in Morgantown, while Kansas won in Lawrence, 79-65. The Mountaineers are 0-9 all-time against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. WVU has two overtime losses at Kansas.

Record: 13-2 (2-1 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 21-9 (12-6 Big 12)

Head Coach: Bill Self (19th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Kansas Jayhawks: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams Jr, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris and Ochai Agbaji





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

And, as always...