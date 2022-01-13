THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Deuce McBride scores 39 points for the Knicks

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

CAREER-HIGH FOR DEUCE

Former West Virginia men’s basketball player Miles “Deuce” McBride scored a career-high 39 points for the West Chester Knicks on Tuesday. West Chester is the New York Knicks’ G-League affiliate team. The Knicks won the game 110-105 over Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate. Deuce also tied his career-high in rebounds, with eight, and his career-high in three-pointers made, with five.

McBride is clearly showing that he is above the level of competition in the G-League and should probably be on New York’s primary NBA roster moving forward.

NEAL MAKING MOVES

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been making moves since the end of the 2021 football season. Brown made a huge addition to the staff with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell from USC. WVU was also able to keep its most productive defensive players, Dante Stills and Josh Chandler-Semedo, who will be returning as fifth-year seniors.

The move to add Harrell, as well as retaining Stills and Chandler-Semedo, are steps in the right direction for Neal and the program. The defensive contributions of Stills and Chandler-Semedo speak for themselves, but bringing in a proven OC will give the Mountaineers offense the revitalization that it needs. It will also give Brown the ability to focus on recruiting and his other strengths.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Nine former West Virginia football players closed out the regular season with their NFL teams this past weekend. Linebacker David Long Jr. had the top performance with seven tackles for the Tennessee Titans in their 28-25 win over the Houston Texans.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team is hosting Texas Tech tonight in the WVU Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Former Mountaineer football player, and West Virginia native, Darius Stills is heading to Kansas City. Stills has signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs for the 2022 NFL offseason.

AROUND THE BIG 12

#1 Baylor is no longer undefeated following its loss at home to the #19 Texas Tech men’s basketball team on Tuesday night. Five Red Raiders scored in double-digits, including senior guard Adonis Arms, who led TTU with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Two of the Big 12’s other top teams battled it out on Tuesday, when #9 Kansas narrowly defeated #15 Iowa State, 62-61.

AROUND THE NCAA

#5 USC also saw its undefeated run end on Tuesday night, with an upset loss to Stanford, 75-69.

ODDS AND ENDS

The New York Giants fired Joe Judge after just two seasons as their head coach. After going 10-23 in New York, Judge is the third consecutive Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less.

