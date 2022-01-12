Jalen Bridges leads West Virginia past Oklahoma State, ties career-high

West Virginia sophomore forward — and pepperoni roll spokesman — Jalen Bridges tied a career-high performance on Tuesday night to power the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) to a 70-60 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Morgantown.

WVU and Oklahoma State traded the lead through the first ten minutes of the game before Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil nailed back-to-back threes to open an 18-12 lead for the Mountaineers with just over eight minutes remaining in the half.

Gabe Osabuohien then took over, scoring WVU’s next nine points and extending the lead to 27-16 with 5:48 left on the clock.

West Virginia continued to build a double-digit lead through the final minute of the half, entering the locker room with 34-23 lead.

WVU remained in control through the first nine minutes of the first half, growing their lead to 53-37 before hitting a wall. The Cowboys saw their opportunity and began chipping away at the Mountaineers' lead with a 9-0 run, but West Virginia would answer with a 10-0 run of their own to regain an insurmountable 17-point lead with 5:00 left in the game.

Bridges ended the night with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Taz Sherman finished with 13 points, 5 assists. Sean McNeil and Gabe Osabuohien each scored 12 points, with Osabuohien also adding 8 rebounds.

West Virginia is back on the road this weekend when they travel to Lawrence to take on the No. 9 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. That game will tip off at 2:00PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS.