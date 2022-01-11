GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 9:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Chris Spatola

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 375, Sirius App 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 135 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stillwater, Oklahoma

Series History: This will be the 21st meeting in the series with each team winning 10 games. Last year in Stillwater, No. 14 WVU rallied from 19 points down with 11 minutes to go to win, 87-84. In Morgantown, the Cowboys defeated the Mountaineers, 85-80. OSU then eliminated WVU from the Big 12 Championship, 72-69. The first meeting in the series took place at the Kentucky Invitational on Dec. 19, 1958, with the No. 7-ranked Mountaineers coming away with a 67-59 victory.

Record: 8-5 (1-1 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 20-8 (11-7 Big 12)

Head Coach: Mike Boynton (5th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Moussa Cisse, Avery Anderson III, Bryce Thompson, Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

