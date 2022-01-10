West Virginia makes splash hire with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has announced the hiring of former USC Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mountaineers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Harrell spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at USC under head coach Clay Helton, leading the Trojans to the No. 1 ranked offense and red-zone offense in the Pac-12 Conference in 2021. Under Harrell’s tutelage, former Trojan-turned-Pitt Panther Kedon Slovis was named a Freshman All-American first-teamer and the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, completing a school record and NCAA freshman record 71.9% of his passes as a true freshman.

Before becoming offensive coordinator at USC, Harrell spent three seasons at the University of North Texas, where he helped produce back-to-back top 25 offenses for the Mean Green.

Harrell was a record-setting quarterback for Mike Leach at Texas Tech from 2005-08, finishing his career with an NCAA-record 134 touchdown passes, the second-most career yards in NCAA history (15,793) and the third-highest career passing average (351.0).

Harrell will take over play-calling duties for the Mountaineers in 2022, with Gerad Parker stepping into a co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers role as the No. 2 lead in the offensive room. Chad Scott will continue as the run game coordinator and running backs coach. There is currently no word on the status of former quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan.