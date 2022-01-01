Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo Will Return For Senior Season

Senior West Virginia Mountaineer linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has handed out a warm New Year’s Day surprise when he announced via Twitter that he would return to the Mountaineers in 2022.

These last few years in Morgantown have been a memorable experience. The fans, the culture and the tradition at West Virginia is like no other.

Since I was a kid, I have dreamed of playing at the next level and having the opportunity to provide for my family and set the foundation for the youth to follow.

I have been blessed to have a great career at West Virginia which has allowed me to be in position to have an opportunity to play at the next level and pursue my dreams. I am extremely grateful for that.

However, there is still unfinished business, with that being said I am returning to play my Senior year. In pursuit of closing this chapter with one more Country Road!