GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. #17 Texas Longhorns — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Tip-Off Time: Noon ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNU | DirecTV 221, Dish 158

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Tim Welsh

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 384, Sirius App 974

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Texas -10, Total 120 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Austin, Texas

Series History: This will be the 24th meeting between West Virginia and Texas with the Longhorns holding a 13-10 series lead. West Virginia has won six of the last 11 meetings in the series, but the Longhorns have won five of the last seven meetings. Last year, WVU won in Austin, 84-82, while Texas won in Morgantown, 72-70.

Record: 10-2

Record in 2020-21: 19-7 (11-6 Big 12)

Head Coach: Chris Beard (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson* - Based on previous game starting lineup

Texas Longhorns: Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, Tre Mitchell, Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

