THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: TBT returns to West Virginia

TBT RETURNS TO WEST VIRGINIA

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has announced the regional locations for the 2022 $1 million winner-take-all tournament and Charleston, West Virginia, is on the list once again. The West Virginia men’s basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, will share the hosting honors with the Marshall alumni team, Herd That. Regional play in Charleston will take place July 24th through July 27th.

This past summer, Best Virginia made it to the final of the West Virginia Regional, but was unable to make past Team 23 to advance to the TBT Championship Week. Hopefully the former Mountaineers can continue progress and make it even further in 2022.

MARCHIOL NAMED PLAYER OF THE YEAR

West Virginia commit Nicco Marchiol has been named the Arizona Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. Marchiol is a four-star quarterback that plans on joining the Mountaineers next fall.

Nicco was the starting quarterback for Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, this season. He led the Huskies to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the state semifinals. Marchiol had 2,429 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, with only two interceptions this year.

Marchiol is headlining WVU’s 2022 class with fellow four-star commit Jacolby Spells. Spells is a cornerback from American Heritage High School in Florida.

BACK ON TRACK

The West Virginia women’s basketball team got back on track with a 65-54 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers had previously been on a two-game losing streak after a pair of tough non-conference matchups. WVU was led by junior guard KK Deans, who had 20 points and five assists.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Five former Mountaineers played for their respective NFL teams this week. Offensive lineman Quinton Spain saw the most action, with 79 plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

West Virginia redshirt sophomore Ceili McCabe has been named the National Athlete of the Week for Division I Indoor Track & Field.

Fifth-year senior Briana Lynch, fifth-year senior Adrian Ell, and senior Lacey Zerwas of the West Virginia volleyball team have earned All-Midwest Region honors.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas Tech upset #13 Tennessee, 57-52, in overtime at the Jimmy V Classic. Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. had a double-double for the Red Raiders with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Oklahoma fell in overtime to Butler, 66-62, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Tuesday.

AROUND THE NCAA

The #10 Kentucky basketball team outpaced Southern for a 76-64 victory on Tuesday. Former Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 23 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals.

The #16 USC men’s basketball team knocked off Eastern Kentucky, 80-68, to remain undefeated this season. Junior forward Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

ODDS AND ENDS

With New England at the top of the AFC and Tampa Bay near the top of the NFC, we could be looking at a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl pitting Tom Brady against his former team.

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns look like the NBA’s strongest teams in the West, while the Chicago Bulls have surprised the league by climbing toward the top of the East.

