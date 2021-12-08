GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 15 UConn Huskies — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209; Dish 143

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and Tim Welsh

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 381

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 139.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Storrs, Connecticut

Series History: West Virginia, a member of the Big East from 1995-2012, will meet UConn for the 23rd time in all-time series play. UConn holds a 16-6 series lead, but WVU has won four of the last nine meetings. The last meeting took place on Nov. 23, 2014, a 78-68 WVU win in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. UConn’s 71-67 OT defeat vs. WVU in the Big East Tournament on March 7, 2012, was WVU’s final game in the Big East. The first meeting was on March 11, 1963, a 77-71 WVU win the first game of the NCAA Tournament at the Palestra.

Record: 8-1

Record in 2020-21: 15-7 (11-6 Big East)

Head Coach: Dan Hurley (4th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Kobe Johnson and Kedarian Johnson

UConn Huskies: Isaiah Whaley, Akok Akok, RJ Cole, Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...