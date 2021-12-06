Wide Receiver Isaiah Esdale Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia wide receiver Isaiah Esdale has entered the transfer portal, announcing his decision on Twitter this afternoon.

The journey continues ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LNMSUrmVPj — Isaiah Esdale (@Zekeyyyyyy) December 6, 2021

I’d like to take this time to say thank you to my coaches and strength staff for giving me this opportunity here at West Virginia University. Thank you Coach Brown and Coach parker for pushing me to be better on and off the field. Thank you Coach Mike Joseph for believing in me and working with me to master my craft. I’d also like to thank my fans who have cheered me on during my years as a Mountaineer. The love you guys showed me was unforgettable! I also want to thank my teammates for always having my back and pushing me to be a better player and person. After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Thank you for supporting me Mountaineer Nation; Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer. The journey continues, 9 out

Esdale served as the main punt returner for the Mountaineers and was a steady receiver for the Mountaineers. He started one game this season, played in 9, and caught 29 passes for 362 yards and 1 touchdown. Esdale came to the Mountaineers in 2018 and redshirted as a JUCO Sophomore. He played in 10 games in 2019, catching 15 passes for 171 yards as a redshirt sophomore. Thanks to COVID, 2020 did not count so this year was his redshirt junior season.

Esdale becomes the 12th Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal since June and the third since the end of the season. The Mountaineers now have 67 scholarship players on their roster.