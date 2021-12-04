GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Radford Highlanders — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Dan Zangrilli, Warren Baker and Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 381

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -18.5, Total 131.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Radford, Virginia

Series History: This will be the seventh meeting between WVU and Radford. The Mountaineers have won all six meetings since the series began in 1991. The last meeting took place on Dec. 20, 2016, an 84-57 Mountaineer win at the Coliseum

Record: 4-4

Record in 2020-21: 15-12 (12-6 Big South)

Head Coach: Darris Nichols (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Radford Highlanders: Chyree Walker, Rashun Williams, Artese Stapleton, Bryan hart and Tai’Reon Joseph





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

