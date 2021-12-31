BREAKING: Jarret Doege To Transfer

West Virginia will have a new starting quarterback in 2022 when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field to open the season. Jarret Doege, the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, just announced on Twitter that he will have a new home in 2022.

I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I’ve made at WVU over the past three years. Thank you to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of mine. West Virginia will always have a special place in my heart. I am excited about the future and will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season.

Jarret Doege, the much maligned quarterback for the Mountaineers, finishes his career 5th all time in passing yards with 6,453 yards. He finishes 10th all time in passing touchdowns. Doege finished this year with a career high 3,048 yards.