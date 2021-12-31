BREAKING: Winston Wright Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia’s leading receiver this season, Winston Wright Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Dear Mountaineer Nation, These past 3 years have been the best moments of my life. I want to start off by thanking God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and having my back through everything. I want to thank Coach Parker, Coach Brown and Coach Mike and the whole WVU Football staff for the opportunity to play at This Great University. I wanna thank all my teammateswithout y’all I wouldn’t be anything. I love y’all so much words can’t explain, I came in and now I’m leaving with friends that turned into family. To the Wolfpack keep setting the example and being great. I love y’all. To the fans, I appreciate the unconditional support through the good times but also the bad. I love y’all!! With that being said I will be entering my name into the Transfer portal. Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer. Gods Plan Uno Out $ Winston Wright Jr #1

Wright lead West Virginia this season in receptions, yards and touchdowns (63 , 688, 5). He was also the main kick returner with 25 returns including a 98 yard return against Maryland and a 90 yard return for a touchdown against Long Island.