THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: No love for the Mountaineers

STILL UNRANKED

Despite impressive wins over then-#15 UConn and UAB, the West Virginia men’s basketball team still finds itself on the outside of the national rankings. The Mountaineers are 11-1 after an eight-game winning streak.

Not only does WVU have a record and a resumé that appears worthy of a top-25 ranking, but there are other teams that have been ranked all season that have shown why they shouldn’t be ranked more than they’ve showed why they should be ranked. The biggest example is #22 Villanova. The Wildcats have played a tough schedule to start the season, but they have four losses, which is the most of any ranked team. #19 Alabama is another example, with three losses.

WVU is far from the best team in college basketball at this point in the season, but the Mountaineers have shown that they are at least worthy of a spot in the top 25.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas continues to be the predominant standout of former West Virginia football players in the NFL this season. Rasul had two interceptions and five total tackles in the Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns this week.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team was forced to cancel its game with Maryland-Eastern Shore because of COVID-related issues for UMES. The game will not be rescheduled.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas Tech won the Liberty Bowl, 34-7, over Mississippi State on Tuesday night. Freshman quarterback Donovan Smith had over 250 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown for the Red Raiders.

#25 Texas Tech improved to 10-2 on Tuesday with a 75-53 blowout win over the Alabama State men’s basketball team.

#1 Baylor remains undefeated with its 104-68 annihilation of the Northwestern State basketball team.

AROUND THE NCAA

#20 Houston finished its football season with a 12-2 record with a comeback win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday. Former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen is now 19-15 since taking over at UH.

Air Force flew away with a 31-28 win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.

Sophomore Julian Strawther led #4 Gonzaga to a 93-63 win over the North Alabama men’s basketball team on Tuesday.

ODDS AND ENDS

Legendary Hall of Fame coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden has passed away. Madden was the head coach of the 1977 Oakland Raiders that won Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings.

