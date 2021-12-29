West Virginia’s Monday night matchup with TCU postponed due to COVID-19

West Virginia University has announced the Mountaineer men’s basketball Big 12 opener against the TCU Horned Frogs, originally scheduled for Monday, January 3rd, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the TCU program.

This is the third straight game for the Horned Frogs that has been affected by COVID. TCU previously announced the cancelation of Wednesday’s game with Texas Southern and Saturday’s game at Kansas due to their health & safety protocols.

Both programs intend to reschedule the game for a later date. The Mountaineers (11-1) will now open the Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, January 8th with a visit to Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns in Austin, provided both teams are able to stay healthy. That game will tip-off at Noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.