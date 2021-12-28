GUARANTEED RATE BOWL GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers — Pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 10:15PM ET

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN; DirecTV 206, DISH 140

Announcers: Dave Fleming (PBP), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (reporter)

Online Streaming: Watch ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 80, XM 80 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst) and Jed Drenning (sideline)

DEGENERATE GAMBLIN’

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45 points.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Minneapolis, Minnesota

Series History: This will be the first ever meeting between West Virginia and Minnesota.

2021 Record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Head Coach: PJ Fleck (5th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





